Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

