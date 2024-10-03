Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $291.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

