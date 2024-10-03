Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.