Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $203.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

