Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

