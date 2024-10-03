AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.88-2.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.67-10.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.64.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,455. The company has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.