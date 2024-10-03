AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.67-10.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.88-2.92 EPS.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,460. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $345.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $176.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.64.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

