Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.5 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $196.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

