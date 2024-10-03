Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 386 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $303.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.15.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

