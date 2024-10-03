Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 15,700 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,405 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alight by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 584,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Alight by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

