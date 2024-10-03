Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $2,850,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

