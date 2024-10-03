Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTBA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

