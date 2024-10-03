ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $21,032,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $13,730,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.