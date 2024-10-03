abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.96

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.96 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.96), with a volume of 158464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.94).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £344.80 million, a PE ratio of 789.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

