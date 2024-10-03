ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of ACCO Brands worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 282,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after acquiring an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $502.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

