Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Down 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Company Profile
Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ackrell SPAC Partners I
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.