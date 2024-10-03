ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $167,657.76 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.52.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

