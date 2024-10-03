Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $136.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

