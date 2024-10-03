ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.59 and traded as low as C$10.60. ADF Group shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 90,713 shares.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$186.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ADF Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

