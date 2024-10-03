Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 3.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.62 and last traded at $165.18. 12,023,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 58,391,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.59 billion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

