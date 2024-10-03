AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.69

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 50453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,024.33 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,258 shares of company stock worth $215,160 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AdvanSix by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

