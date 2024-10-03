Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADV. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 293.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $873.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

