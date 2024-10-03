AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLOGet Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. 25,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

