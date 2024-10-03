Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,071 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

