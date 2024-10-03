Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

