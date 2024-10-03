Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

