Advisory Alpha LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,792,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

