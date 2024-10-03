Advisory Alpha LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $186.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

View Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.