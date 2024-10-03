Advisory Alpha LLC Has $361,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 442,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

