Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $268,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $918.90 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $871.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

