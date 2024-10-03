Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $122.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.