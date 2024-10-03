Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

