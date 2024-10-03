Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE KMB opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
