Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

