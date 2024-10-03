Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.85.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

