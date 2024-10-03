Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $317.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.05 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

