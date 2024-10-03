Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

