Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

