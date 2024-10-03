Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Affimed Price Performance

Affimed stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

