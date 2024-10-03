Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Affirm worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 82.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786 in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

