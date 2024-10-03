AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 114854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$610.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.22.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
