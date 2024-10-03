AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21. 2,552,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,932,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,920,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.