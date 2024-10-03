Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $76,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,787,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 2,246,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,271. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

