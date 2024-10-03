Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.97

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $35.10. Airbus shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 141,128 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

