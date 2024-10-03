Aire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 958.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 741.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,942,652,000 after buying an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NVDA opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock worth $501,955,984. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.