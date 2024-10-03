Alastair Wilkie Acquires 400,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Wilkie purchased 400,000 shares of Change Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,689.66).
Change Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Change Financial Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Change Financial
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for Change Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.