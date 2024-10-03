Alastair Wilkie Acquires 400,000 Shares of Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Wilkie purchased 400,000 shares of Change Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,689.66).

Change Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Change Financial Company Profile

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

