Alexander Paul Blakeley Buys 511,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 511,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £148,190 ($198,220.97).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 29 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.84 million, a PE ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 1.43. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.