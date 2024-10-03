Alexander Paul Blakeley Buys 511,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Free Report) insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 511,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £148,190 ($198,220.97).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 29 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,338.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.84 million, a PE ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 1.43. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.