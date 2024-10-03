Alexis Desieno Sells 7,487 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,374.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardlytics
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.