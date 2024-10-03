Alexis Desieno Sells 7,487 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,374.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

