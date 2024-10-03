Algert Global LLC Acquires 11,741 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capri worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

