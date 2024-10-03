Algert Global LLC Buys 22,237 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after buying an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,698,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

